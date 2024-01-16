Aconteceu na noite de ontem o Emmy Awards 2023, a premiação que já foi comparada ao Oscar premiou as melhores produções da TV americana. Neste ano, Succession e O Urso saíram consagradas, as duas séries foram as grandes vencedoras de uma noite sem surpresas, com seis prêmios cada.

Succession dominou as categorias de drama, com os troféus de melhor série, ator (Kieran Culkin), atriz (Sarah Snook), ator coadjuvante (Matthew Macfadyen), direção e roteiro. Já O Urso foi o destaque nas categorias de comédia, com os prêmios de melhor série, ator (Jeremy Allen White), atriz coadjuvante (Ayo Edebiri), ator coadjuvante (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), direção e roteiro.

Vale lembrar que o Emmy 2023 estava inicialmente marcado para 18 de setembro. No entanto, diante das greves dos roteiristas e dos atores americanos, ela foi adiada para este início de 2024.

A 75ª edição da premiação foi transmitida pelo canal pago TNT e pela HBO Max. Veja abaixo os vencedores:

Melhor série de drama

'Andor'

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'House of the Dragon'

'The Last of Us'

'Succession' (VENCEDORA)

'The White Lotus'

'Yellowjackets'



Melhor série de comédia

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Bear' (VENCEDORA)

'Jury Duty'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Only murders in the building'

'Ted Lasso'

'Wandinha'



Melhor atriz em série de drama

Sharon Horgan - 'Bad Sisters'

Melanie Lynskey - 'Yellowjackets'

Elisabeth Moss - 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Bella Ramsey - 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell - 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook - 'Succession' (VENCEDORA)



Melhor ator em série de drama

Jeff Bridges - 'The Old Man'

Brian Cox - 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin - 'Succession' (VENCEDOR)

Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'

Pedro Pascal - 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong - 'Succession'



Melhor minissérie ou antologia

'Treta' (VENCEDORA)

'Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

'Daisy Jones & The Six'

'Fleishman is in trouble'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi'



Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Lizzy Caplan - 'Fleishman is in trouble'

Jessica Chastain - 'George and Tammy'

Dominique Fishback - 'Swarm'

Kathryn Hahn - 'The beautiful things'

Riley Keough - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Ali Wong - 'Treta' (VENCEDORA)



Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Taron Edgerton - 'Black Bird'

Kumail Nanjiani - 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Evan Peters - 'Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Daniel Radcliffe - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Michael Shannon - 'George & Tammy'

Steven Yeun - 'Treta' (VENCEDOR)



Melhor especial de variedades

'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna'

'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'

'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium' (VENCEDOR)

'The Oscars'

'75th Annual Tony Awards'



Melhor direção em série de drama

Benjamin Caron - 'Andor'

Dearbhla Walsh - 'Bad Sisters'

Peter Hoar - 'The Last of Us'

Andrij Parekh - 'Succession'

Mark Mylod - 'Succession' (VENCEDOR)

Lorene Scafaria - 'Succession'

Mike White - 'The White Lotus'



Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta' (VENCEDOR)

Joel Kim Booster - 'Fire Island'

Taffy Brodesser-Akner - 'Fleishman is in trouble'

Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'

Janine Naber e Donald Glover - 'Swarm'

Al Yankivic e Eric Appel - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'



Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Beau Willimon - 'Andor'

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer - 'Bad Sisters'

Gordon Smith - 'Better Call Saul'

Peter Gould - 'Better Call Saul'

Craig Mazin - 'The Last of Us'

Jesse Armstrong - 'Succession' (VENCEDOR)

Mike White - 'The White Lotus'



Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Murray Bartlett - 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Paul Walter Hauser - 'Black Bird' (VENCEDOR)

Richard Jenkins - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Joseph Lee – 'Treta'

Young Mazino - 'Treta'

Ray Liotta - 'Black Bird'

Jesse Plemons - 'Love & Death'



Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta' (VENCEDOR)

Jake Schreier - 'Treta'

Carl Franklin - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Paris Barclay - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'



Melhor talk show

'Daily show with Trevor Noah' (VENCEDOR)

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late night with Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'The Problem with Jon Stewart'



Melhor roteiro em especial de variedades

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (VENCEDOR)

'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'Saturday Night Live'



Melhor programa de competição

'The amazing Race'

'RuPaul's Drag Race' (VENCEDOR)

'Survivor'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'



Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Bill Hader - 'Barry'

Christopher Storer - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)

Mekki Leeper - 'Jury Duty'

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky - 'Only Murder in the Building'

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider - 'The Other Two'

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso'



Melhor direção em série de comédia

Bill Hader - 'Barry'

Christopher Storer - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)

Amy Sherman-Palladino - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Mary Lou Belli - 'The Ms. Pat Show'

Declan Lowney - 'Ted Lasso'

Tim Burton - 'Wandinha'



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Annaleigh Ashford - 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Maria Bello - 'Treta'

Claire Danes - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Juliette Lewis - 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Camila Morrone - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Niecy Nash-Betts - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (VENCEDORA)

Merritt Wever - 'Tiny Beautiful Things'



Melhor programa de variedades

'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (VENCEDORA)

'Saturday Night Live'



Melhor ator em série de comédia

Bill Hader - 'Barry'

Jason Segel - 'Shrinking'

Martin Short - 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)



Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan - 'Barry'

Phil Dunster - 'Ted Lasso'

Brett Goldstein - 'Ted Lasso

James Marsden - 'Jury Duty'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)

Tyler James Williams - 'Abbott Elementary'

Henry Winkler - 'Barry'



Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

F. Murray Abraham - 'The White Lotus'

Nicholas Braun - 'Succession'

Michael Imperioli - 'The White Lotus'

Theo James - 'The White Lotus'

Matthew Macfadyen - 'Succession' (VENCEDOR)

Alan Ruck - 'Succession'

Will Sharpe - 'The White Lotus'

Alexander Skarsgård - 'Succession'



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Jennifer Coolidge - 'The White Lotus' (VENCEDORA)

Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown'

Meghann Fahy - 'The White Lotus'

Sabrina Impacciatore - 'The White Lotus'

Aubrey Plaza - 'The White Lotus'

Rhea Seehorn - 'Better Call Saul'

J. Smith-Cameron - 'Succession'

Simona Tabasco - 'The White Lotus'



Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate - 'Dead to me'

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary' (VENCEDORA)

Natasha Lyonne - 'Poker Face'

Jenna Ortega - 'Wandinha'



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear' (VENCEDORA)

Janelle James - 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph - 'Abbott Elementary'

Juno Temple - 'Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham - 'Ted Lasso'

Jessica Williams - 'Shrinking'

