Oscar 2023

Os fãs de cinema já podem comemorar, foi divulgada ontem a lista dos indicados para a 95ª do Oscar, marcado para acontecer no dia 12.03, em Los Angeles. Entre os indicados o destaque é para o longa “Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo” que saiu na disparada liderança com mais indicações, 11 ao todo, incluindo as principais categorias: Melhor Filme, Melhor Direção, Melhor Ator e Atriz.

Quem são os indicados ao Oscar em 2023? Confira a seguir:

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Angela Basset - "Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre"

Jamie Lee Curtis “Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo”

Kerry Condon “Os Banshees of Inisherin”

Hong Chau “The Whale”

Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch ("The Fablemans")

Melhor Longa-Metragem de Animação

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Melhor Curta de Animação

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Melhor Figurino

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Melhor Curta Live Action

“An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

“Ivalu” (M&M Productions)

“Le Pupille” (Disney+)

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase” (Cynefilms)

Melhor Maquiagem

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Melhor Canção Original

“Applause” - “Tell It Like A Woman”

“Hold My Hand” - “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” - “Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre”

“Naatu Naatu” - “RRR”

“This Is a Life” - “Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo”

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inishrein”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Melhor Roteiro Original

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Melhor Fotografia

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Melhor Longa-Metragem Documentário

“All That Breathes”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Melhor Documentário de Curta Metragem

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Melhor Edição

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Melhor Longa-Metragem Internacional

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Melhor Design de Produção

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“Os Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Melhor Efeitos visuais

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Melhor Ator

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Melhor Atriz

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Melhor Diretor

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Melhor Filme

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”