Grammy 2024, premiação premiou os melhores artistas do ano

Aconteceu na noite de ontem mais uma edição do Grammy, conhecido como o Oscar da música, a premiação consagrou os melhores nomes da música e seus trabalhos. A noite foi dominada por indicações de mulheres nas principais categorias, Taylor Swift, SZA e Miley Cyrus foram os destaques do Grammy 2024.

Mas quem chamou atenção mesmo, foi Taylor Swift, que levou para casa levou o prêmio de álbum do ano e, com isso, ela se torna a única artista a ter vencido quatro vezes a principal categoria do Grammy. A cantora recebeu o gramofone das mãos de Céline Dion, que se afastou dos palcos para tratar de uma síndrome rara.

Veja abaixo os indicados e vencedores da premiação.

Álbum do ano

"Midnights", Taylor Swift (vencedora)

"World Music Radio", Jon Batiste

"the record", boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus

"Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey

"The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe

"GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo

"SOS", SZA



Artista revelação

Victoria Monét (vencedora)

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War And Treaty



Gravação do ano

"Flowers", Miley Cyrus (vencedora)

"Worship", Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough", boygenius

"What Was I Made For? [Para o filme de "Barbie"], Billie Eilish

"On My Mama", Victoria Monét

"Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill", SZA



Música do ano

"What Was I Made For? [Para o filme "Barbie"]", Billie Eilish (vencedora)

"A&W", Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift

"Butterfly", Jon Batiste

"Dance The Night" (De "Barbie The Album"), Dua Lipa

"Flowers", Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill", SZA

"Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo



Melhor performance solo pop

"Flowers", Miley Cyrus (vencedora)

"Paint The Town Red", Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For? [Para o filme "Barbie"]", Billie Eilish

"Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift



Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

"Ghost In The Machine", SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers (vencedoras)

"Thousand Miles", Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace". Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone", Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

"Karma", Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice



Melhor álbum pop vocal

"Midnights", Taylor Swift (vencedora)

"Chemistry", Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus

"GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo

"- (Subtract)", Ed Sheeran



Melhor gravação de dance pop

"Padam Padam", Kylie Minogue (vencedora)

"Baby Don’t Hurt Me", David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray

"Miracle", Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

"One in a Million", Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush", Troye Sivan



Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)", Fred again.. (vencedor)

"Playing Robots Into Heaven", James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling", The Chemical Brothers

"Kx5", Kx5

"Quest For Fire", Skrillex



Melhor álbum de rap

"MICHAEL", Killer Mike (vencedor)

"Her Loss", Drake & 21 Savage

"HEROES & VILLIANS", Metro Boomin

"King's Disease III", Nas

"UTOPIA", Travis Scott



Melhor álbum de música urbana

"MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO", Karol G (vencedora)

"SATURNO", Rauw Alejandro

"DATA", Tainy



Melhor canção de R&B

"Snooze", SZA (vencedora)

"Angel", Halle

"Back To Love", Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

"ICU", Coco Jones

"On My Mama", Victoria Monét



Melhor álbum de country

"Bell Bottom Country", Lainey Wilson (vencedora)

"Rolling Up The Welcome Mat", Kelsea Ballerini

"Brothers Osborne", Brothers Osborne

"Zach Bryan", Zach Bryan

"Rustin' In The Rain", Tyler Childers



Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica

"Rumble", Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan (vendedores)

"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F", Aphex Twin

"Loading", James Blake

"Higher Than Ever Before", Disclosure

"Strong", Romy & Fred again..



Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico

"JAGUAR II", Victoria Monét (vencedor)

"Desire, I Want To Turn Into You", Caroline Polachek

"History", Bokanté

"Multitudes", Feist

"The Record", boygenius



Melhor performance de rap

"Scients & Engineers", Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane (vencedores)

"The Hillbillies", Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter", Black Thought

"Rich Flex", Drake & 21 Savage

"Players", Coi Leray



Melhor performance de rock

"Not Strong Enough", Boygenius (vencedoras)

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes", Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song", Black Pumas

"Rescued", Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna", Metallica



Melhor performance de música alternativa

"This Is Why", Paramore (vencedor)

"Belinda Says", Alvvays

"Body Paint", Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It", boygenius

"A&W", Lana Del Rey



Melhor álbum de música alternativa

"The Record", boygenius (vencedoras)

"The Car", Arctic Monkeys

"Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey

"Cracker Island", Gorillaz

"I Inside The Old Year Dying", PJ Harvey



Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff (vencedor)

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro



Compositor do ano, não-clássico

Theron Thomas (vencedor)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter



Melhor performance R&B

"ICU", Coco Jones (vencedora)

"Summer Too Hot", Chris Brown

"Back To Love", Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley

"How Does It Make You Feel", Victoria Monét

"Kill Bill", SZA



Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo

"SOS", SZA (vencedora)

"Since I Have A Lover", 6LACK

"The Love Album: Off The Grid", Diddy

"Nova", Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy

"The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe



Melhor música de rap

"Scientists & Engineers", Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane (vencedores)

"Attention", Doja Cat

"Barbie World [De Barbie The Album]", Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Just Wanna Rock", Lil Uzi Vert

"Rich Flex", Drake & 21 Savage



Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

"Good Morning", PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol (vencedores)

"Simple", Babyface feat. Coco Jones

"Lucky", Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood", Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Love Language", SZA



Melhor performance melódica de rap

"All My Life", Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (vencedores)

"Sittin' On Top Of The World", Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

"Attention", Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U", Drake & 21 Savage

"Low", SZA



Melhor performance de metal

"72 Seasons", Metallica (vencedores)

"Bad Man", Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera", Ghost

"Hive Mind", Slipknot

"Jaded", Spiritbox



Melhor álbum de rock

"This Is Why", Paramore (vencedor)

"But Here We Are", Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher", Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons", Metallica

"In Times New Roman...", Queens Of The Stone Age



Melhor canção de rock

"Not Strong Enough", boygenius (vencedoras)

"Rescued", Foo Fighters

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl", Olivia Rodrigo

"Emotion Sickness", Queens of the Stone Age

"Angry", The Rolling Stones



Melhor álbum de pop latino

"X Mí (Vol. 1)", Gaby Moreno (vencedor)

"La Cuarta Hoja", Pablo Alborán

"Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1", AleMor

"A Ciegas", Paula Arenas

"La Neta", Pedro Capó

"Don Juan", Maluma



Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

"Vida Cotidiana", Juanes (vencedor)

"De Todas Las Flores", Natalia Lafourcade (vencedor)

"MARTÍNEZ", Cabra

"Leche De Tigre", Diamante Eléctrico

"EADDA9223", Fito Paez



Melhor performance de country solo

"White Horse", Chris Stapleton (vencedor)

"In Your Love", Tyler Childers

"Buried", Brandy Clark

"Fast Car", Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind", Dolly Parton



Melhor canção de country

"White Horse", Chris Stapleton (vencedor)

"Buried", Brandy Clark

"I Remember Everything", Zach Bryan

"In Your Love", Tyler Childers

"Last Night", Morgan Wallen



Melhor performance americana raiz

"Eve Was Black", Allison Russell (vencedor)

"Butterfly", Jon Batiste

"Heaven Help Us All", Blind Boys of Alabama

"Inventing the Wheel", Madison Cunningham

"You Louisiana Man", Rhiannon Giddens



Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

"I Remember Everything", Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves (vencedor)

"High Note", Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

"Nobody's Nobody", Brothers Osborne

"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)", Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

"Save Me", Jelly Roll com Lainey Wilson

"We Don't Fight Anymore", Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton



Melhor álbum folk

"Joni Mitchell At Newport Ao Vivo", Joni Mitchell (vencedora)

"Traveling Wildfire", Dom Flemons

"I Only See The Moon", The Milk Carton Kids

"Celebrants", Nickel Creek

"Jubilee", Old Crow Medicine Show

"Seven Psalms", Paul Simon

"Folkocracy", Rufus Wainwright



Melhor álbum bluegrass

"City Of Gold", Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (vencedora)

"Radio John: Songs of John Hartford", Sam Bush

"Lovin' Of The Game", Michael Cleveland

"Mighty Poplar", Mighty Poplar

"Bluegrass", Willie Nelson

"Me/And/Dad", Billy Strings



Compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

"Barbie The Album" - Vários artistas (vencedor)

"AURORA" - "Daisy Jones & The Six

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - Vários artistas

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3" - Vários artistas

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story", Weird Al Yankovic



Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)

"Oppenheimer", Ludwig Göransson, compositor (vencedor)

"Barbie", Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Ludwig Göransson, compositor

"The Fabelmans", John Williams, compositor

"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny", John Williams, compositor



Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, compositores (vencedores)

"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II", Sarah Schachner, compositora

"God Of War Ragnarök", Bear McCreary, compositor

"Hogwarts Legacy", Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", compositores

"Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical", Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, compositores



Melhor clipe

"I'm Only Sleeping", The Beatles (vencedor)

"In Your Love", Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For", Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out", Kendrick Lamar

"Rush", Troye Sivan



Melhor filme de música

"Moonage Daydream", David Bowie (vencedor)

"How I'm Feeling Now", Lewis Capaldi

"I Am Everything", Little Richard

"Dear Mama", Tupac Shakur



Melhor canção para mídia visual

"What Was I Made For? [From "Barbie The Album"]", Billie Eilish (vencedora)

"Barbie World [From "Barbie The Album"]", Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Dance The Night [From "Barbie The Album"]", Dua Lipa

"I'm Just Ken [From "Barbie The Album"]", Ryan Gosling

"Lift Me Up [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By"]", Rihanna



Melhor gravação remix

"Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)", Depeche Mode (vencedor)

"Alien Love Call", Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange

"New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)", Gorillaz feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

"Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)", Lane 8

"Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)", Mariah Carey



Melhor composição instrumental

"Helena's Theme", John Williams, compositor (John Williams) (vencedor)

"Amerikkan Skin" - Lakecia Benjamin, compositora (Lakecia Benjamin feat. Angela Davis)

"Can You Hear The Music", Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Ludwig Göransson)

"Cutey And The Dragon", Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, compositores (Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)

"Motion", Edgar Meyer, compositor (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)



Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

"The Diary Of Alicia Keys", Alicia Keys (vencedor)

"Act 3 (Immersive Edition)", Ryan Ulyate

"Blue Clear Sky", George Strait

"God Of War Ragnarök (Trilha sonora)", Bear McCreary

"Silence Between Songs", Madison Beer



Melhor arranjo instrumental ou a capella

"Folsom Prison Blues", The String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel (vencedor)

"Angels We Have Heard On High", Just 6

"Can You Hear The Music", Ludwig Göransson

"I Remember Mingus", Hilario Duran e His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D'Rivera

"Paint It Black", Wednesday Addams



Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais

"In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning", säje feat. Jacob Collier (vencedor)

"April In Paris", Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

"Com Que Voz (Live)", Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest

"Fenestra", Cécile McLorin Salvant

"Lush Life", Samara Joy



Melhor performance orquestral

"Adès: Dante", Los Angeles Philharmonic (vencedor)

"Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy", Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

"Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces", Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra

"Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony", The Philadelphia Orchestra

"Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring", San Francisco Symphony



Melhor performance de coral

"Saariaho: Reconnaissance", Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir (vencedores)

"Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil", The Clarion Choir

"Carols After a Plague", The Crossing

"The House Of Belonging", Miró Quartet; Conspirare

"Ligeti: Lux Aeterna", San Francisco Symphony Chorus



Melhor gravação de ópera

"Blanchard: Champion", The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus (vencedores)

"Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries", Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus

"Little: Black Lodge", The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet



Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação

"Rough Magic", Roomful Of Teeth (vencedor)

"American Stories", Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

"Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker", Catalyst Quartet

"Between Breaths", Third Coast Percussion

"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3", Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos



Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo

"The American Project", Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) (vencedor)

"Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light", Robert Black

"Akiho: Cylinders", Andy Akiho

"Difficult Grace", Seth Parker Woods

"Of Love", Curtis Stewart



Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal

"Walking In The Dark", Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, regente (vencedor)

"Because", Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista

"Broken Branches", Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompanhamento

"40@40", Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista

"Rising", Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista



Melhor compêndio clássico

"Passion For Bach And Coltrane", Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman (vencedor)

"Fandango", Anne Akiko Meyers

"Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?", Christopher Rountree, regente

"Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright", Peter Herresthal

"Sardinia", Chick Corea

"Sculptures", Andy Akiho

"Zodiac Suite", Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights



Melhor álbum de new age, ambiente ou chant

"So She Howls", Carla Patullo feat. Tonality e The Scorchio Quartet (vencedores)

"Aquamarine", Kirsten Agresta-Copely

"Moments Of Beauty", Omar Akram

"Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)", Ólafur Arnalds

"Ocean Dreaming Ocean", David Darling & Hans Christian



Melhor canção de raiz americana

"Cast Iron Skillet", Jason Isbell e The 400 Unit (vencedores)

"Blank Page", The War And Treaty

"California Sober", Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson

"Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

"The Returner", Allison Russell



Melhor performance em Americana

"Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile (vencedores)

"Friendship", Blind Boys of Alabama

"Help Me Make It Through the Night", Tyler Childers

"King of Oklahoma", Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"The Returner", Allison Russell



Melhor álbum de Americana

"Cast Iron Skillet", Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (vencedor)

"Blank Page", The War and Treaty

"California Sober", Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson

"Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

"The Returner", Allison Russell



Melhor álbum de jazz vocal

"How Love Begins", Nicole Zuraitis (vencedora)

"For Ella 2", Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

"Alive At The Village Vanguard", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

"Lean In", Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

"Mélusine", Cécile McLorin Salvant



Melhor performance de jazz

"Tight", Samara Joy (vencedora)

"Movement 18 (Heroes)", Jon Batiste

"Basquiat", Lakecia Benjamin

"Vulnerable (Live)", Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

"But Not For Me", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Samara Joy recebe o prêmio de Melhor Performance de Jazz por 'Tight' durante a cerimônia de estreia do 66º Grammy Awards em Los Angeles — Foto: Mike Blake/Reuters



Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

"The Winds Of Change", Billy Childs (vencedor)

"The Source", Kenny Barron

"Phoenix", Lakecia Benjamin

"Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn", Adam Blackstone

""Dream Box", Pat Metheny



Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz

"Basie Swings The Blues", The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart (vencedores)

"The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo", ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

"Dynamic Maximum Tension", Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

"Olympians", Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

"The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions", Mingus Big Band



Melhor álbum de jazz latino

"El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2", Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo (vencedores)

"Quietude", Eliane Elias

"My Heart Speaks", Ivan Lins com The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

"Vox Humana", Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

"Cometa", Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente



Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

"The Omnichord Real Book", Meshell Ndegeocell (vencedor)

"Love In Exile", Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

"Quality Over Opinion", Louis Cole

"SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree", Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

"Live At The Piano", Cory Henry



Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

"Bewitched", Laufey (vencedor)

"To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim", Liz Callaway

"Pieces Of Treasure", Rickie Lee Jones

"Holidays Around The World", Pentatonix

"Only The Strong Survive", Bruce Springsteen

"Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3", vários artistas



Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

"As We Speak", Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia (vencedor)

"On Becoming", House Of Waters

"Jazz Hands", Bob James

"The Layers", Julian Lage

"All One", Ben Wendel

